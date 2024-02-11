Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
