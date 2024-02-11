Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

