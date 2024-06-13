Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7154 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
