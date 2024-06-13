Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7154 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 28, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
