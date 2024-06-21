Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (416)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (7)
- BAC (6)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- GGN (10)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- ICE (1)
- JMPG (2)
- Karbownik (3)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (4)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (27)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (3)
- Niemczyk (64)
- Numedux (19)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Numisbalt (30)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)
- Provenance Auctions (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (41)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (29)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tempus (12)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (39)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Wójcicki (18)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search