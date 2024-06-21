3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (72) AU (21) XF (194) VF (87) F (1) No grade (41) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (9) MS62 (9) MS61 (9) AU58 (7) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (24) PCGS (10) GCN (3) GIBON (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (7)

BAC (6)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (6)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

GGN (10)

Golden Lion (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

ICE (1)

JMPG (2)

Karbownik (3)

Katz (10)

Künker (4)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Marciniak (27)

Monety i Medale (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (3)

Niemczyk (64)

Numedux (19)

Numimarket (9)

Numis Poland (4)

Numisbalt (30)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)

Provenance Auctions (2)

Rauch (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Rzeszowski DA (41)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (29)

Stephen Album (1)

Tempus (12)

Teutoburger (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (1)

WCN (39)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (18)

Wu-eL (1)