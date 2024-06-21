Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (416)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
