3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

