3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (379)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
