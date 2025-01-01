flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

Silver coins 2 Francs of Third Republic - France

type-coin
type-coin

2 Francs 1870-1871

No Motto
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1870A238,7500291870K559,8171361871K1,255,958043
type-coin
type-coin

2 Francs 1870-1895

With Motto
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCMintage PROOFSalesSales
1870A1,324,250-0871871A4,757,257-02471871K1,215,072-1431872A2,306,367-1141872K1,467,427-1141873A528,076-0261878A-30011881A1,014,000-0771887A2,342,903-0951888A131,501-0231889A-1000101894A300,000-0161895A600,000-063
type-coin
type-coin

2 Francs 1898-1920

Sower
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
18985,000,0000841898Piedfort-01018993,500,0000211900500,00008219011,860,00002519022,000,00001919041,500,00001019052,000,00001719082,501,80802019091,000,26501619102,190,00001719121,000,0000111913500,00003019145,718,5260241914C461,6470156191513,963,409027191617,886,653023191716,555,357130191812,026,14702819199,260,93403619203,013,677013
