FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940
Silver coins 2 Francs of Third Republic - France
2 Francs 1870-1871No Motto
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales1870A238,7500291870K559,8171361871K1,255,958043
2 Francs 1870-1895With Motto
2 Francs 1898-1920Sower
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales18985,000,0000841898Piedfort-01018993,500,0000211900500,00008219011,860,00002519022,000,00001919041,500,00001019052,000,00001719082,501,80802019091,000,26501619102,190,00001719121,000,0000111913500,00003019145,718,5260241914C461,6470156191513,963,409027191617,886,653023191716,555,357130191812,026,14702819199,260,93403619203,013,677013
