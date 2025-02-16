flag
2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC528,076

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1873
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:440 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1873 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1132 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 12, 2024
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 12, 2024
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateNovember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - October 21, 2022
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateOctober 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 7, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Inasta - May 5, 2022
SellerInasta
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateFebruary 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - September 28, 2019
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2018
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 4, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateMay 4, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - March 24, 2018
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - March 24, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
France 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1873 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1873 "With Motto" with mark A is 440 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1873 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1873 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1873 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1873 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

