FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1878 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1878 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1878 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF30

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1878
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):27000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1878 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1878 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1878 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1878 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1878 "With Motto" with mark A is 27000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1878 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1878 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1878 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1878 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

