flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1913 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC500,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1913
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1913 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2018
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Felsinea S.r.L. - June 30, 2015
SellerNumismatica Felsinea S.r.L.
DateJune 30, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateApril 22, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 21, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1913 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1913 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1913 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1913 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1913All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions