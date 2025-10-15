flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,467,427

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1872
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1004080 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 670. Bidding took place September 23, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 670 EUR
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction Inasta - July 10, 2019
SellerInasta
DateJuly 10, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto" at auction WAG - January 11, 2026
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 11, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1872 K "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with mark K is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with the letters K?

To sell the 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

