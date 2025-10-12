flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1916 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC17,886,653

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1916
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:80 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1916 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 41202 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - October 11, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction WCN - March 20, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMarch 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - June 15, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - April 27, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - June 14, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateJune 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - March 1, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateMarch 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - February 1, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateFebruary 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - October 5, 2020
SellerPars Coins
DateOctober 5, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1916 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" is 80 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1916 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1916 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1916 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

