flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC300,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1894
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1894 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22517 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
SellerCayón
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMay 21, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 21, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - March 12, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 12, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 12, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 25, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 16, 2010
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto" at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1894 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1894 "With Motto" with mark A is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1894 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1894 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1894 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1894 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1894All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions