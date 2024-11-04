flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1900 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC500,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1900
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:220 USD
Average price (PROOF):1300 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1900 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - November 28, 2025
SellerNumisCorner
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionXF40
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
SellerVia
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateAugust 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateAugust 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1900 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" is 220 USD for regular strike and 1300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1900 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1900 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1900 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

