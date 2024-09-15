flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1912 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1912
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:50 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1912 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 5, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 5, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1912 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" is 50 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1912 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1912 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1912 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

