FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1920 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,013,677

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1920
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:330 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1920 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
SellerInasta
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2010
France 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 9, 2010
ConditionMS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1920 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" is 330 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1920 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1920 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1920 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
