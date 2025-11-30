flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,757,257

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1871
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (247)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1836 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 30, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 19, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 5, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction WAG - October 5, 2025
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - May 15, 2025
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - May 15, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 14, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - April 1, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2025
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateJanuary 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2025
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateJanuary 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction BAC - January 14, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1871 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with mark A is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

