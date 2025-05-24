flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,255,958

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1871
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 24, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Aphrodite Art Coins - July 9, 2023
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateJuly 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
SellerNumisor
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Olivier Goujon - June 16, 2020
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateJune 16, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 3, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 29, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateDecember 20, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K?

To sell the 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

