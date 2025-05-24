2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC1,255,958
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination2 Francs
- Year1871
- MintBordeaux
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 6, 2021.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1871 K "No Motto"?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K is 150 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K?
The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K?
To sell the 2 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.