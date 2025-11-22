flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1898 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1898
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Average price (PROOF):450 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (84)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1898 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the 51 Gallery auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2025
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 60 CHF
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 18, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - April 27, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 28, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1898 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" is 130 USD for regular strike and 450 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1898 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1898 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1898All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions