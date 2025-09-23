flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1899 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,500,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1899
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1899 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1050553 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 7, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
SellerWAG
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
SellerKatz
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 14, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
SellerRauch
DateOctober 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 26, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1899 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1899 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1899 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1899 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

