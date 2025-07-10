flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1914 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,718,526

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1914
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:60 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1914 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
SellerInasta
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - January 24, 2022
SellerPars Coins
DateJanuary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2020
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
SellerInasta
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 21, 2018
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Inasta - July 4, 2018
SellerInasta
DateJuly 4, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
SellerBoule
DateDecember 9, 2016
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1914 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" is 60 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1914 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1914 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

