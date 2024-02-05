flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1908 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,501,808

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1908
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:320 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1908 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 4, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - February 5, 2024
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateFebruary 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 7, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
SellerKatz
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
SellerNumisor
DateNovember 20, 2018
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMay 7, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 5, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
SellerWAG
DateJune 14, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 25, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1908 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" is 320 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1908 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1908 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1908 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

