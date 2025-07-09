flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC238,750

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1870
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:390 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (29)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction WAG - December 7, 2025
SellerWAG
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
763 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Cayón - July 9, 2025
SellerCayón
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction cgb.fr - September 10, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 10, 2019
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2019
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 10, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 3, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 3, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 2, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 19, 2016
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateOctober 19, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 10, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 12, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 12, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1870 A "No Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark A is 390 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
