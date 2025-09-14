flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1917 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC16,555,357

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1917
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1917 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Heritage - July 10, 2025
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Heritage - July 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - January 24, 2022
SellerPars Coins
DateJanuary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
France 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJanuary 17, 2026
ConditionMS64 NGC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1917 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" is 35 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1917 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1917 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1917 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

