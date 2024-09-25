flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1898 "Sower". Piedfort (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Piedfort

Obverse 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" Piedfort - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" Piedfort - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight17,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,4771 oz) 14,8379 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1898
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:710 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" Piedfort - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1898 "Sower". Piedfort. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Chaponnière - November 23, 2025
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionSP62 PCGS
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 3, 2019
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 20, 2019
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Boule - November 14, 2018
SellerBoule
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 2, 2017
ConditionSP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction 51 Gallery - February 10, 2017
Seller51 Gallery
DateFebruary 10, 2017
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 4, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 4, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1898 "Sower" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1898 "Sower", Piedfort is 710 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1898 "Sower", Piedfort is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?

To sell the 2 Francs 1898 "Sower", Piedfort we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1898All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions