2 Francs 1909 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: ICE Auction Galleries

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,000,265

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1909
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1909 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24459 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place December 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - February 5, 2024
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateFebruary 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 7, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - May 10, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateMay 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - February 1, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateFebruary 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 21, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 25, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 19, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction Eeckhout - November 12, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateNovember 12, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" at auction ICE - May 18, 2011
SellerICE
DateMay 18, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1909 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1909 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1909 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1909 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

