FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF100

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1889
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3200 USD
Average price (PROOF):8700 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1889 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
3216 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
SellerMaître Wattebled
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
8993 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 27, 2011
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction ICE - February 18, 2011
SellerICE
DateFebruary 18, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 13, 2006
ConditionPF62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto" at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 27, 2004
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1889 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1889 "With Motto" with mark A is 3200 USD for regular strike and 8700 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1889 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1889 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1889 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1889 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

