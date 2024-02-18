flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1905 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1905
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1905 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 7, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2014
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1905 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" is 230 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1905 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1905 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1905 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

