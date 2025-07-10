flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1915 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC13,963,409

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1915
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1915 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - January 24, 2022
SellerPars Coins
DateJanuary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - June 14, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateJune 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1915 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" is 30 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1915 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1915 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1915 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1915All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions