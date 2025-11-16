flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1919 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC9,260,934

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1919
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1919 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place December 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - September 13, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
SellerVia
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - September 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 14, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - June 15, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - February 24, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1919 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1919 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1919 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1919 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
