FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,014,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1881
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:670 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1881 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 14, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 30, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Via - August 25, 2025
SellerVia
DateAugust 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionSP67 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionSP67 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - September 24, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1881 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1881 "With Motto" with mark A is 670 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1881 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1881 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1881 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1881 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

