flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC600,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1895
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1895 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction CNG - March 19, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
SellerCayón
DateOctober 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 7, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
SellerKatz
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 9, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto" at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1895 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1895 "With Motto" with mark A is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1895 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1895 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1895 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1895 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1895All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions