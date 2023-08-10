flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1901 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: ICE Auction Galleries

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,860,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1901
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:180 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1901 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionAU53
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionAU53
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 7, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionAU53
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
SellerHERVERA
DateMay 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 19, 2016
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1901 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" is 180 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1901 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1901 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1901 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

