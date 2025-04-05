flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC559,817

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1870
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:340 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (35)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction iBelgica - December 12, 2024
SelleriBelgica
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
SellerNihon
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - July 2, 2020
SellerInasta
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 3, 2019
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction iBelgica - March 27, 2019
SelleriBelgica
DateMarch 27, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction 51 Gallery - April 25, 2018
Seller51 Gallery
DateApril 25, 2018
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 8, 2026
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionXF45
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1870 K "No Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark K is 340 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters K?

To sell the 2 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
