FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1902 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1902
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:220 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1902 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - October 7, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 19, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Jesús Vico - September 15, 2015
SellerJesús Vico
DateSeptember 15, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1902 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" is 220 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1902 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1902 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1902 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

