2 Francs 1904 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,500,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1904
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:270 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1904 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMarch 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 12, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 12, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 25, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1904 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" is 270 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1904 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1904 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1904 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

