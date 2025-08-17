flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1910 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,190,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1910
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1910 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 85 CHF
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJune 23, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Numisa - November 25, 2017
SellerNumisa
DateNovember 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Numisa - September 3, 2017
SellerNumisa
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Numisa - June 24, 2017
SellerNumisa
DateJune 24, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Numisa - March 26, 2017
SellerNumisa
DateMarch 26, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Numisa - December 31, 2016
SellerNumisa
DateDecember 31, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2014
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction Eeckhout - November 12, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateNovember 12, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" at auction ICE - May 18, 2011
SellerICE
DateMay 18, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1910 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" is 45 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1910 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1910 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1910 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

