FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,215,072

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1871
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (42)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032432 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,110. Bidding took place September 23, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
1310 $
Price in auction currency 1110 EUR
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - May 28, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionF12
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 10, 2025
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 31, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF20
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionF12
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
SellerInasta
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction WCN - July 25, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction WCN - January 12, 2023
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 2, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateFebruary 28, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 8, 2026
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionF12
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1871 K "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with mark K is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with the letters K?

To sell the 2 Francs 1871 "With Motto" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

