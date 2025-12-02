flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC131,501

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1888
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:410 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1888 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
1366 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 18, 2020
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 18, 2020
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 18, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 27, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction V. GADOURY - April 3, 2020
SellerV. GADOURY
DateApril 3, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateDecember 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 14, 2015
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2015
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - April 24, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 24, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1888 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1888 "With Motto" with mark A is 410 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1888 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1888 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1888 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1888 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

