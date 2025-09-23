flag
2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,306,367

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1872
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1041204 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 970. Bidding took place September 23, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
1145 $
Price in auction currency 970 EUR
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Frühwald - February 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
SellerKatz
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 122 EUR
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
SellerVL Nummus
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
SellerVL Nummus
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 24, 2014
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal - February 6, 2014
SellerCentre Numismatique du Palais-Royal
DateFebruary 6, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2010
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2007
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto" at auction Frühwald - January 10, 2026
SellerFrühwald
DateJanuary 10, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1872 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with mark A is 360 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1872 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

