FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,342,903

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1887
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1887 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - May 13, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - April 1, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - February 11, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction WCN - August 8, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction WCN - July 25, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1887 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1887 "With Motto" with mark A is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1887 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1887 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1887 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1887 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

