flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,324,250

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1870
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 2, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction V. GADOURY - July 2, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction GINZA - February 9, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - January 14, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction WCN - July 25, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateDecember 20, 2022
ConditionMS65
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
