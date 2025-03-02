2 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.