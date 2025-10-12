flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1918 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC12,026,147

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1918
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:80 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1918 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place August 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 20, 2025
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateSeptember 20, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 10000 JPY
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - September 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 14, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - June 15, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - September 30, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 30, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Roma Numismatics - November 25, 2022
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateNovember 25, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Roma Numismatics - November 25, 2022
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateNovember 25, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 9, 2022
SellerStack's
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1918 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" is 80 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1918 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1918 "Sower"?

To sell the 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

