2 Francs 1918 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC12,026,147
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination2 Francs
- Year1918
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1918 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place August 26, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1918 "Sower"?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" is 80 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1918 "Sower"?
The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1918 "Sower"?
To sell the 2 Francs 1918 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.