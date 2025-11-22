flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC461,647

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1914
  • MintCastel-Sarrazin
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:240 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (156)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Castel-Sarrazin Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24460 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place December 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - November 28, 2025
SellerNumisCorner
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionAU55
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Cayón - July 9, 2025
SellerCayón
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Coins NB - April 26, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 2 Francs 1914 C "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" with mark C is 240 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" with mark C?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" with the letters C?

To sell the 2 Francs 1914 "Sower" with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1914All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions