Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1621

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 Lithuania
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 Lithuania
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Ducat 1621 Lithuania
Reverse 5 Ducat 1621 Lithuania
5 Ducat 1621 Lithuania
Average price 200000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1621 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1621 Danzig
Ducat 1621 Danzig
Average price 45000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1621 II VE
Reverse Thaler 1621 II VE
Thaler 1621 II VE
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Thaler 1621 II VE
Reverse Thaler 1621 II VE
Thaler 1621 II VE Gold
Average price 82000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB Danzig
Average price 320 $
Sales
1 174
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 346
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 16 under the portrait
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 Flowers on the sides of the shield
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 Shield not decorated
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1621 Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1621 Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1621 Krakow Mint
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 220
Obverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Pultorak 1621 Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak 1621 Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak 1621 Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 142
Obverse 1 Grosz 1621
Reverse 1 Grosz 1621
1 Grosz 1621
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1621 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1621 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1621 Riga
Average price 45 $
Sales
2 139
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1621 Eagle
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1621 Eagle
Schilling (Szelag) 1621 Eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1621
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1621
Ternar (trzeciak) 1621
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Double Denar 1621 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1621 Lithuania
Double Denar 1621 Lithuania
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar 1621 Krakow Mint
Reverse Denar 1621 Krakow Mint
Denar 1621 Krakow Mint
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9

Donative coins

Obverse 100 Ducats 1621 Donative
Reverse 100 Ducats 1621 Donative
100 Ducats 1621 Donative
Average price 910000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 80 Ducats 1621 Donative
Reverse 80 Ducats 1621 Donative
80 Ducats 1621 Donative
Average price 1100000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 50 Ducat 1621 II VE
Reverse 50 Ducat 1621 II VE
50 Ducat 1621 II VE
Average price 620000 $
Sales
0 3
