Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2231 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (2)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search