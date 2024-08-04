Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 40 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2231 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (2)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
800 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 800 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1621 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1621 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Ducat (Portugal) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search