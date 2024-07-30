Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Ducat 1621 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 174,92 g
- Pure gold (5,5451 oz) 172,4711 g
- Diameter 69 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 50 Ducat
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Ducat 1621 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,700,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
619506 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
431250 $
Price in auction currency 431250 USD
