50 Ducat 1621 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Ducat 1621 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,700,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)