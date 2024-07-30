Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Ducat 1621 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 50 Ducat 1621 II VE - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 50 Ducat 1621 II VE - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 174,92 g
  • Pure gold (5,5451 oz) 172,4711 g
  • Diameter 69 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 50 Ducat
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Ducat 1621 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,700,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 50 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 50 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
619506 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 PLN
Poland 50 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 50 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
431250 $
Price in auction currency 431250 USD
Poland 50 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 50 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Ducat 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1621 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 50 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search