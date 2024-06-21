Schilling (Szelag) 1621 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1621 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (84) AU (18) XF (28) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (11) MS64 (5) MS63 (11) MS62 (6) AU55 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (44)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (41)

COINSNET (7)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (1)

Janas (8)

KM NUMIS (1)

Marciniak (13)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (20)

Tempus (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (12)