Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year no date (1611-1629)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
