Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year no date (1611-1629)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak no date (1611-1629) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

