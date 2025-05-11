Donative 100 Ducats 1621. Silver (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 100 Ducats 1621 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Oslo Myntgalleri AS auction for NOK 1,950,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2025.

