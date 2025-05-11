flag
Donative 100 Ducats 1621. Silver (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety:Silver

Obverse Donative 100 Ducats 1621 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III VasaReverse Donative 100 Ducats 1621 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Diameter70 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodSigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination100 Ducats
  • Year1621
  • RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • MintBydgoszcz
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 100 Ducats 1621 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Oslo Myntgalleri AS auction for NOK 1,950,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2025.

Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 11, 2025
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
188001 $
Price in auction currency 1950000 NOK
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
SellerPoznański Dom Aukcyjny
DateSeptember 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
84617 $
Price in auction currency 335000 PLN
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction CNG - December 6, 2000
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction CNG - December 6, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
SellerCNG
DateDecember 6, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction WCN - November 18, 1995
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction WCN - November 18, 1995
SellerWCN
DateNovember 18, 1995
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Ducats 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

