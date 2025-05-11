PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 100 Ducats 1621. Silver (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety:Silver
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Diameter70 mm
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodSigismund III Vasa
- Denomination100 Ducats
- Year1621
- RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- MintBydgoszcz
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 100 Ducats 1621 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Oslo Myntgalleri AS auction for NOK 1,950,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2025.
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
188001 $
Price in auction currency 1950000 NOK
SellerPoznański Dom Aukcyjny
DateSeptember 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
84617 $
Price in auction currency 335000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
SellerCNG
DateDecember 6, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
