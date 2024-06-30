Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

