Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

