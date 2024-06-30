Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (8)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (2)
- Janas (2)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (14)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1621 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
