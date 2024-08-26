Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver coins Double Denar of Sigismund III Vasa - Poland

Double Denar 1600-1626

Lithuania
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1600 R8 0 81606 R8 0 21607 R6, R8 0 271609 R3 0 391611 R1 0 901612 R2, R5, R7, R6 0 541613 R3, R2 0 801614 R8, R7 0 171620 R, R4 0 2171621 R 0 861622 R8 0 01623 R8 0 01626 R8 0 1
